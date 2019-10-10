World champion boxer hospitalized after being ejected from Ferrari in Dallas

DALLAS (KETK) – World welterweight champion Errol Spence Junior is in serious condition at a Dallas hospital after being ejected from his Ferrari, according to our NBC-affiliate in Dallas.

Spence, 29, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car at 3 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Errol Spence Jr., right, and Shawn Porter exchange punches during the WBC & IBF World Welterweight Championship boxing match Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

He was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center and has been admitted into the intensive care unit.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, according to investigators.

No one else was injured in the crash.