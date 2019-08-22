WOMEN’S GUN RIGHTS: East Texas native shares the importance of firearm education

“We usually had a shotgun at the front door and a rifle at the back door and a .357 on my dad’s dresser and we were taught that they were always loaded and we were taught how to use them,” Kristi Antonick remembers a childhood where guns were common.

Her first memory when she was just a toddler. When she was a little bit older, she says men tried to break in to her house while she was home alone. And she believes her comfort with firearms kept her safe.

“They came to the window where I could see them and I just showed them that I had the gun and I pulled the hammer back and they went on down the road,” said Antonick.

Antonick was in Longview Wednesday to hear Jerah Hutchins’ mission.

One of women’s empowerment and the importance of education for women when it comes to guns and the Second Amendment.

“My calling is just to figure out a better way to educate women and call on women to become ambassadors of their own safety,” said Hutchins. “It doesn’t mean that we don’t want men’s help, it doesn’t mean that we don’t look to men as protectors, it just means that they can’t be with us all the time.”

And Hutchins’ stresses how important it is to stay familiar with your firearms.

“What she has said today has helped me think more about, you know we need to handle our guns a little more and be better prepared and have it in an everyday situation, so that if something arises, we can take care of the business,” said Antonick.