Women shattering stereotypes in roofing industry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Stonewater Roofing is currently in the process of developing the first East Texas council supporting women in the roofing business.

“Stonewater has always strived to be inclusive. We have women on the oﬃce staﬀ, at the executive table, and at the construction site. There is nothing that stops a female from holding these positions,” said Director of Operations, Dianna Gregg.

Tayler Burkett is just one example. She is one of Stonewater Roofing’s newest hires, working as a project manager. Her job is to manage crews on site, making sure they properly do their job.

After the pandemic hit, Burkett was forced to leave her former position in restaurant management. That’s when she joined the roofing industry.

Tayler says the responses she received have been both good and bad.