Women of Tyler NAACP giving free rides to encourage people to vote

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- This is the first year that the women of Tyler NAACP is giving out rides for free to people who want to go vote.

They said it’s all about increasing accessibility for everyone so they can make their voice heard. Local churches in Smith County are also lending a helping hand by donating three shuttle buses to help the organization give people a ride.

Some of the members are using their own vehicles to get people to early voting locations. The NAACP is focusing on retirement homes in apartment complexes and specifically people who live in North Tyler because older and disabled voters often don’t have transportation.

“People in North Tyler also have less access to reliable transportation so we are reaching out to the communities in these areas because their voice matters, their votes matter,” said Laura Owens, from the women of Tyler NAACP.

Owen said drivers will be available to give people rides as long as the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the entirety of early voting.

If you need a ride to go vote, you can call the women of Tyler NAACP at 903-283-8894.