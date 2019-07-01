1  of  2
Body found in Lake Cypress Springs in Franklin County

Woman wanted for Dallas murder arrested in Henderson County

A woman was arrested in Henderson County on Friday in connection with a Dallas murder from over the weekend.

Jasmine Williams, 29, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

She is being held on $755,000 bond.

According to our sister station NBC5, her and two other men are accused of murdering 28-year-old Adan Lozano at a convenience store just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Chilling video shows the suspects chatting up Lozano in the store and then shooting him in the back after he walked out. Lozano was apparently unaware he was being targeted.

One suspect in the shooting is still at-large.

