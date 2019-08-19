Woman killed in motorcycle wreck with Cedric Benson identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman killed in a motorcycle wreck along with Longhorns legend Cedric Benson Saturday was identified Monday.

Aamna Najam, 27, was riding on the back of Benson’s BMW motorcycle when the two were killed after a wreck with a white Dodge van.

Police say Benson was speeding westbound in the left lane of Farm-to-Market 2222 around 10:20 p.m.

“After checking for oncoming traffic, the van attempted to turn left on to FM 2222 when it was struck by the oncoming motorcycle,” police wrote in a press release Monday.

After the wreck, a passenger from the van and a bystander tried to help Benson and Najam but they were both pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Investigations are ongoing and information may change.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424. This is Austin’s 50th fatal traffic crash in 2019, resulting in 52 fatalities. At this time in 2018, there were 41 fatal traffic crashes and 42 traffic fatalities.