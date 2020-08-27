Woman is sentenced five years for stealing money from her stepfather, according to DA

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly stealing money from her 86-year-old stepfather.

On August 27, Rona Humphery was sentenced to five years of incarceration for forging her 86-year-old stepfather’s name on 34 documents, according to a press release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office.

Humphery also received two years in the state jail for possession of crack cocaine, and the court ordered her to pay $33,000 in restitution to her stepfather.

During the court hearing, evidence was presented that showed Humphery had been entrusted with the finances of her widowed father. She was able to cash checks, receive payday loans and obtain dental care for herself.

Humphery admitted to the forgeries when she was interrogated by law enforcement.