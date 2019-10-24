Woman gunned down while playing Pokemon Go after witnessing armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KETK) – A New Mexico woman was shot and killed in the middle of the night on Saturday after she witnessed an armed robbery.

According to an NBC News report, Cayla Campos and her boyfriend were riding around playing Pole near an Albuquerque park at midnight on Saturday when they accidentally stumbled upon an armed robbery.

In a local police report, Campos tried turning the car around to drive away when multiple shots were fired at her car. She then crashed into a home that was nearby.

Campos later died from her injuries. Police are still searching for the two people involved in the robbery.

Niantic, the company that developed Pokemon Go, released a statement saying: “We want to express our deepest condolences to Ms. Campos’ family and friends at this terrible time.”