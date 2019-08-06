Woman drives around with ‘need kidney’ on her car in hopes of finding match

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Donna Schubert lives out her passion every day taking care of others, as a nurse.

Now she hopes someone can take care of her.

“Encourages me and my disabilities because sometimes you feel like life is over but if she is living with that then I can live with my disabilities and still have a positive attitude,” said Gary Simmons, One of Schubert’s Patients.

For over 30 years Schubert has worked as a certified nursing assistant but after she was diagnosed three years ago she had to stop. Now she’s a caregiver for patients like Simmons.

“When I ended up in the hospital they said that I was going into Renal failure,” said Schubert.

Which means she needs a kidney transplant.

“Yes, I got depressed. It was only natural. It’s from high blood pressure and diabetes,” said Schubert.

After years of no matches, she decided to try something different.

“Something in my heart touched me God said advertise yourself so I put it on my car,” said Schubert.

She wrote the words “need kidney” across her Ford SUV and she quickly got responses from strangers.

“It is so overwhelming. It seems like when I give up someone approaches me. It gives me hope and it lets me know that there is someone out there reading that sign,” said Schubert.

One phone call after another, they would check and see if they could donate a kidney but so far no match.

“I am not sad. I am not. They are happy tears. They really are happy tears. If you know how my heart feels right now,” said Schubert.

She goes to dialysis treatment three times a week, but her hopes aren’t up yet.

“Hopefully one day that the right person will come along and help me,” said Schubert.

If you want to check and see if you are a match go to this website and fill out an application.