Woman credits Macy’s workers for saving her life

SURPRISE, Arizona (KNXV) An Arizona cancer patient is grateful for some workers at Macy’s who saved her life.

” I don’t remember driving to Macy’s that’s the scary part. I could’ve killed someone,” said Reba.

Reba Mason is a breast cancer patient, and the founder of Reba’s Vision, a non-profit to help survivors with expenses.

She left an appointment after having the pain medicine changed in her implanted pump, and later learned something went terribly wrong.

A little bit of her medicine leaked, essentially causing her to overdose and go into cardiac arrest, right in the middle of the Macy’s at Arrowhead Mall in Surprise.

Several workers started CPR and worked on her for 10 minutes until paramedics from Peoria could get there.

“There’s not enough gratitude in the world to the to tell them how thankful I am for them, and how grateful.” Reba Mason – Reba’s Vision founder

Fire officials say they plan on honoring the workers who saved Reba’s life this week.

For more information about Reba’s non-profit, go to rebasvision.com