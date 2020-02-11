Woman celebrates 105th birthday with the community, a cake and a trip to jail

SLATON, Texas — One of Slaton’s longtime residents, Margaret Edwards, celebrated her 105th birthday with a large celebration Monday.

The cold weather didn’t stop the community from attending birthday extravaganza filled with her favorites, 105 balloons soaring across the sky and cheerleaders cheering her on as well as several of her ‘firsts’.

“It felt wonderful,” Edwards said. “The first time I’ve ever had a horse drawn carriage.”

Edwards was paraded through the downtown square of the community she has called home for over 87 years.

Through those years, she said there are two additional things she can say for certain that she’s never experienced, being arrested or going to jail.

This was made known to the local police department, and they decided to give her a gift that she’ll never forget. They arrested her, put her in the police car and took her to jail.

“I did both of them,” she said, laughing. “Darn it. The very idea of them doing that to me.”

With all the history she’s witnessed, Edwards said she felt honored today with the support and love of her community.

“I love this community,” she said. “I’m glad I’ve been a part of it. Since 1933. I wasn’t born here, but I was glad to be able to live in this community.”