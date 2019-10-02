Woman breaks into lion’s exhibit at New York zoo, taunts animal

NEW YORK (KETK) – A shocking video was caught on camera earlier this week showing a New York woman climbing into a lion’s exhibit and taunting the animal.

The unidentified woman is seen dancing in front of the lion just a few feet away. A moat separated her from the animal and might be the only reason she was not attacked.

The woman left the enclosure uninjured.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” a zoo spokesperson said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”