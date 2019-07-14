WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS: McCartney, Starr give fans Beatles reunion

LOS ANGELES, California (NBC News) – Beatles fans have been waiting for this for a long time.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited on stage Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

The big surprise happened near the end of McCartney’s concert when he announced he had a special guest – and Ringo Starr joined him on stage.

Variety reports Starr played the drums for two songs, “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.”

He then threw his sticks into the audience.

As Starr left the stage, McCartney reportedly chanted Starr’s signature catch-phrase, “peace and love.”

According to Variety, their last live appearance together was in 2014 for the taping of a television special.

