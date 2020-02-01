Whitehouse shows up BIG to support Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

WHITEHOUSE, Tx (KETK) If you drive through Whitehouse, you will see just how excited they are about the upcoming Super Bowl. They are using a wide brush to paint their town red and gold, in honor of their hometown hero, Patrick Mahomes.

The Daily Fix Nutrition concocted this beautiful, healthy drink, Arrowhead Tea, to give fans a sweet treat in support of Mahomes.

“There’s collagen, the tea itself boosts your metabolism and it burns calories while you drink it,” said Hanna Bakewell, with The Daily Fix Nutrition.

The red and gold drink honors the town’s red and gold superstar, Mahomes.

“You don’t really see that, like from little towns and stuff , you don’t really see anybody make it big like that, so it’s pretty cool that we get to show our support from this little-bitty town,” said Bakewell.

And the small town, population 8,317, is going all out, from big displays to windows covered in red and gold.

“We’ve had the pleasure of catering to them and his family a couple of times before, you know, they came, sat down, ate inside, ordered to-go, so we have to put our game faces on for them,” said Ladaija Johnson, store manager of the local Dairy Queen.

It isn’t just the businesses, students across the district are showing their spirit too.

One thing is for sure, a lot of East Texans are rooting for the Chiefs this Sunday.

“Good luck,” exclaimed one fan.

“Way to represent Texas and Whitehouse and we hope you kill it,” Mitchell Stewart with Chuck Osborn State Farm.

“Get the W man,” said Johnson. “Bring home the win!”

If you want to get excited about Patrick Mahomes going to the super bowl, make a trip out to Whitehouse, not only can you see it all around you, but you can even drink it.

