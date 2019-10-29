Whitehouse selects Tyler PD Luitenant, Paul Robeson as Police Chief

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Police Department has selected their newest Police Chief, Paul Robeson, a former Luitenant for Tyler PD.

Robeson will begin his role on December 2, 2019.

“The City of Whitehouse is looking forward to welcoming Chief Robeson to our community,” said Mayor Charles Parker. “We believe his leadership will bring insight to our Police force that is needed to uphold the standards our department strives to hold: integrity, transparency and a renewed sense of engagement and commitment to our community.”

Robeson holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree from Sam Houston State in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College and the City of Tyler Leadership Academy.

Robeson started his law enforcement career at the Tyler Police Department in May 2002 and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License.

Since then he has worked as a patrol officer, traffic officer, and an investigator in major crimes and property crimes. He has also served as a field training officer, advanced accident investigator, intermediate crime scene officer, TCOLE Instructor, and honor guard officer.

After a few years, he transferred to financial crimes and youth crimes as a sergeant. In 2016, Robeson was promoted to Lieutenant where he supervised the community response unit, investigations, patrol, and honor guard.

“We are proud of the dedication Lt. Robeson has given the City of Tyler and its residents,” said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “He will be missed at Tyler PD, but we look forward to watching him serve our neighboring community of Whitehouse.”

Over the course of his 18 years at Tyler Police, Robeson has been selected for Rookie of the Year and Supervisor of the Year two times. He also received a life-saving award for saving a child’s life. He supervised two units that received Units of the Year and has been selected as supervisor of the month five times. His awards grow to include service and volunteer.

“I look forward to leading the Whitehouse Police Department,” said Robeson. “My goal is to continue building a strong relationship between the police department and its community by bringing a refreshing, professional approach to the leadership of the department.”