Whitehouse residents given warning about water

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse residents received a warning Wednesday about the quality of their water.

A notice delivered by the city to residents said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) “has notified the City of Whitehouse public water system that the drinking water being supplied to customers had exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes.”

Trihalomethanes, according to the notice, are a group of volatile organic compounds that are formed when chlorine added to the water during the treatment process for disinfection reacts with naturally-occurring organic material in the water.

Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidney or central nervous system and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, the notice warned.

Customers do not need to seek an alternative water supply, according to the notice. The city is taking steps to address the issue by lowering the TCEQ approved chlorine residual and doing more flushing.

Residents who are concerned about the effects drinking the city’s water may be having upon them are urged to contact their doctors for more information.

Those with questions regarding the water can contact Jeff Tomlin at 903-839-4914, ext. 232.