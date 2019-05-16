Whitehouse pair will get their shot at the college level

A couple of Whitehouse high school graduating seniors signed letters of intent to play their respective sport at the college level Wednesday.

Both of them doing it, should say, in an unconventional way.

Wildcats safety Chaez Spurlock…inks to play football at UT San Antonio. While Lauren Tipton is headed down I-20 to join LSU Shreveport’s women’s soccer program.

Neither was highly recruited.

Spurlock as a matter of fact, did not become a full time starter at Whitehouse until his senior year. So he had to market himself to a number of schools just to get an opportunity. But that perseverance paid off when he got an offer from the Division I Roadrunners.

“It’s been a grind, and grind. Like, I started varsity and I didn’t really play. And then this year I just started every game and played all the time. Just keep searching, and contact all the people you can, just never give up. It’s crazy. I love it. Me and my family are so excited for me to go on, go to the college level and play,” said Spurlock who will play a hybrid fifth defensive back position similar to what he did at Whitehouse, where at times he lined up as a safety and others as a linebacker.

“As I said before like I’ve never seen myself having a chance like this until, like I never had that confidence until now to really like reach that level. Coach Knight pushed us every day. You know got us up. We had to be wake up at four in the morning to come to practices. So like, I feel as if I’m very prepared,” said Tipton.

Tipton was an all-district selection for the Lady Wildcat playoff team this past winter, while Spurlock turned out to be one of the leading tacklers for Whitehouse, and first team all-district.

