Whitehouse man killed in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash in Smith County killed a Whitehouse man Friday morning.

According to DPS, Eric Golembeck, 43, of Tyler was driving east on CR 285 towing a utility trailer.

At the same time, Shane Simmons, 56, of Whitehouse was driving west on the same road.

Golembeck’s trailer began to sway and went into the westbound lane, where it collided with Simmons’ vehicle.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Simmons’ vehicle was identified as Dolores Weiss, 65, of Tyler. Neither Weiss nor Golembeck were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.