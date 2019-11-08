Whitehouse ISD employee arrested on child sex abuse charges

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD has confirmed that William Aldridge, a former employee of the district, has been arrested for continuous sexual abuse of children.

According to the district, Aldridge, 28, was arrested Friday by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge is a first degree felony.

The district said in a statement that Aldridge was placed on administrative leave “immediately upon the district being made aware of the allegations.”

The charges are not related to his employment with the district, the statement said, and the district “has been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation and will continue to do so.”

A Google search showed that Aldridge was employed at Brown Elementary School and was a 2010 graduate of Whitehouse High School.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $500,000.