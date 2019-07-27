WHEN LIFE HANDS YOU LEMONS: 6-year-old boy uses lemonade money to take mom on date

DENVER, Colorado (KETK/CNN) – Life handed him a massive lemon, but a 6-year-old Colorado boy is showing how to make the best of lemonade.

Brady Campbell lost his father, Brandon, a few weeks ago after Brandon lost his battle with stage four colon cancer.

In response, Brady opened a lemonade stand.

He and his father had discussed the idea of a stand just before Brandon’s death. Brady wanted some way to make money so he could take care of his mom, Amanda.

Specifically, he wanted a way to raise money so he could take his mom on a date.

“Because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay,” Brady said. “So I did it.”

Indeed he did. The day after Brandon died, Brady opened his stand.

Neighbors and friends came by and bought lemonade.

Then came the big guns. And … fire hoses.

Brady’s stand caught the attention of a Denver police officer. When he heard Brady’s story, he put out a call to other first responders.

Fire trucks and police cars came rolling up for lemonade.

Brady raised $244 that day.

“It really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy,” Amanda Campbell said.

And now a neighbor has set up a go fund me virtual lemonade stand to raise even more money for Brady, his mom and for cancer research.

“It’s really pretty special,” Amanda said of Brady’s stand and the lesson her son is giving others. “I know Brandon would be very, very proud.”

As well he should.