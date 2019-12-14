What to do if you win the Mega Millions jackpot

(FOX NEWS) — You know the odds of winning the lottery are stacked against you but do you know what to do if you actually win?
The winning numbers for the $340-million Mega-Millions jackpot were drawn Friday and nobody won. The next estimated jackpot is $372 million.
Your chances of being the lucky leprechaun are about one in 302-million.
But should lightning strike, Jason Kurland at Rivkin Radler Law Firm says you need to take four main steps:
- Keep quiet. People will emerge from the shadows wanting a piece of your prize.
- Protect your ticket by signing the back of it immediately, in case you lose it.
- Don’t rush to the lottery headquarters the day you win.
- Decide how you want your winnings.
You can choose between cash up-front or spreading it out over three decades.
Just keep in mind, the IRS takes 24 percent before you get anything.