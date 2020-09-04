WFISD teacher charged with improper relationship with former student

Warning: The story contains details that may be graphic in nature to some.

UPDATE: September 4, 2020 2:51 p.m.

(KFDX/KJTL)- WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt released a statement Friday about the arrest of Wichita Falls High School Choir Director Chris Jarvis.

“Wichita Falls ISD was made aware of an investigation by the Texas Rangers into Wichita Falls High School choir director, Chris Jarvis, last week,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said. “However, the district did not receive details of the investigation at that time.”

Kuhrt goes on to say that Jarvis was immediately put on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“I became aware of Mr. Jarvis’ arrest and the charges against him at the same time everyone else did today,” Kuhrt said. “The Texas Rangers have now allowed us to proceed with an internal investigation.”

According to Kuhrt, Jarvis will remain on administrative leave until WFISD is able to obtain information and complete the internal investigation.

UPDATE: September 4, 2020 11:59 a.m.

The Wichita Falls High School Choir Director has been arrested after a Texas Ranger investigation and has been booked into jail on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Christopher Glenn Jarvis was booked into jail Friday.

His bond is set at $10,000.

We reported on September 1 that WFISD was conducting an investigation and that Jarvis resigned from the Wichita Theatre as Musical Director on August 27.

According to the affidavit filed by the Texas Ranger, he began an investigation on August 27 and interviewed a former female student.

She said a romantic relationship between herself and Jarvis began in 2017.

She said they would engage in sexual intercourse in the choir room closet where the choir robes were stored.

She said following sex, Jarvis used old robes in the closet to clean himself.

On August 28, officers searched the closet and seized five robes.

It states the robes were tested with a special light used to detect biological fluids and each robe was found to have semen stains.

Texoma’s Homepage will keep you updated when further details, including Jarvis’ employment status, become available.

UPDATE: September 4, 2020 11:37 a.m.

According to court documents, Wichita Falls High School Choir Director Christopher Jarvis has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Jarvis was charged Friday and arrested by Texas Rangers.

KFDX newsroom is currently in contact with WFISD about Jarvis’ employment status.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials confirmed Tuesday Wichita Falls High School’s Choir Director is under investigation, however, they did not give a reason why.

WFISD’s Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said the choir director, Chris Jarvis, is still employed by the district.

“Mr. Jarvis has not been relieved of his duties,” Thomas said. “There is an investigation. However, due to the nature of the situation, WFISD cannot comment further.”

According to a WFHS Choir page, Jarvis has worked at WFHS since August 2013. The choir page states Jarvis works as the music director at the Wichita Theatre. The theater’s website no longer has him listed as an employee,

Wichita Theatre Owner Dwayne Jackson said Jarvis resigned from the organization Aug. 27.

Jarvis most recently participated in “Titanic: The Musical” with the Wichita Theatre. That show ended August 22.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.