West Texas fire department loses new $350K engine to fire

SNYDER, Texas (KETK) – A small West Texas town’s volunteer fire department has lost its new $350,000 engine to fire.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that the engine was put into service on June 19 and burned Friday.

According to the post, the engine, a 2019 Ferrara 1250gpm Class-A Pumper, had been taken to the truck chassis manufacturer in Abilene for warranty work. Apparently, while on a test drive by a mechanic, a tire caught fire from an undetermined source and the engine “sustained extensive damage.”

No fire department personnel were on the engine when it caught on fire, and Snyder VFD said “it is not believed that anyone was injured.”

Fire department officials have begun the process to replace the vehicle.