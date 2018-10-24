West Texas A&M University ranks #1 for best health sciences online degree

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR) - Best College Reviews, a resource for online learning and college affordability information, has ranked West Texas A&M University at No. 1 in its 2019 list for Best Health Sciences Online Bachelor’s Degree.

The ranking shows that WTAMU’s online baccalaureate in health sciences has the best curriculum in the United States, ahead of such schools as the University of Missouri, Arizona State University, Purdue, Ohio State University and Rutgers.

The rankings are designed to help prospective students who are interested in a variety of health related careers explore options and make choices based on online programs available.

Best College Reviews reviewed nearly 50 online programs and narrowed the list to identify the top 20 bachelor’s degrees in health sciences. Criteria for the selection was based on U.S. News & World Report rankings, convenience, scope of program options, tuition and ‘wow’ factor.

“The University’s health sciences curriculum focuses on the planning, administration and evaluation of community-based health services, along with the design and creation of disease prevention strategies,” Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said. “From the health science core – including courses in medical ethics, epidemiology, biostatistics, health promotion as well as healthcare law and policy – to the program’s electives –business management, leadership, cognitive health and more – there is hardly a component of the health-care industry that isn’t available for undergraduates to learn at WT. To be identified by Best College Reviews as having the number one online health sciences baccalaureate in the nation speaks most highly for the curriculum along with every faculty member who teaches in this multidisciplinary and popular program."

WTAMU’s program was praised by Best College Reviews for its versatility for giving students the option of choosing from among six different specializations that range from business management to cognitive health.

Career options for graduates include government agencies, long-term care facilities, health clinics and hospitals, to name a few.