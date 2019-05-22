West Rusk hires 2010 graduate as their new head men’s basketball coach

West Rusk ISD has hired a 2010 graduate and current Gilmer coach as their new head men’s basketball coach, a source told KETK News on Wednesday.

Chad Hlavaty, an assistant men’s basketball, football, and track coach at Gilmer High School will be the new head of the program.

He confirmed the story on social media.

He called it a “bittersweet day” to leave Gilmer but was excited to get back home to his alma mater.

“I can’t wait to… pour into the lives of kids in my hometown, and build a basketball program that is full of high character competitors.”

He has been with Gilmer since 2016.

Before that, he was an assistant at Bishop Gorman in Tyler from 2014-2016.