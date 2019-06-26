Wesley Mathews Sentenced to Life for Daughter’s Death

After nearly three days of testimony a Dallas County jury sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Mathews to life behind bars for injury to a child by omission in the death of his 3-year-old daughter who he says died after she choked on milk.

Judge Amber Givens-Davis instructed the jury, made up of eight men and four women, to deliberate on the charge of injury to a child. Mathews’ sentence could have ranged from probation up to life in prison.

Mathews could receive parole after 30 years, according to our sister station NBC5 in Dallas.

Jurors went into deliberations at 12:15 p.m. and delivered their verdict at about 3:30 p.m.

After taking the stand in his own defense Tuesday and recalling for jurors the night his daughter Sherin died, Mathews returned to the stand Wednesday morning for cross examination two days after pleading guilty to injury to a child by omission in the girl’s October 2017 death.

Wednesday morning, Mathews was back on the stand under cross examination from prosecutors questioning statements made the day before — some, they said, were different, or more detailed, than what he’d shared previously with investigators.

Regarding a different version of the story, prosecutors specifically asked why Mathews didn’t tell police on Oct. 23, 2017 what he told the court on Tuesday, that he took Sherin in the garage because his daughter was fascinated by a new lawn mower they had purchased and that he nodded off while they were out there.

Mathews responded, saying he was under a lot of pain and stress at the time and that he wasn’t thinking clearly when being grilled about the details of that evening.