WE’RE STILL HERE: Stargazing event to be held at Caddo Mounds

Cherokee County, Texas (KETK) – The scene from Caddo Mounds after the April 13 tornado has been burned in the minds of those who saw it firsthand.

Five months later it’s a distant memory as the historic site is recovering well.

“If you’re going to have a tornado, hit have it hit when the Legislature is setting in session,” said Anthony Souther, Site Manger at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site. “They did allocate $2.5 million for the rebuilding of the museum.”

While it could be two years before another museum is complete, the hope is to have the site open to the public by December.

“Next month we are looking at getting a modular building that will function as the temporary visitor’s center,” said Souther.

Even before that they want to have a stargazing event, something that was planned even before the tornado.

Professor Douglas Parsons from Tyler Junior College will be the host.

“At the Caddo Mounds we’ve got nice clear, dark skies, you can even see the Milky Way from that vantage point,” said Douglas Parsons, TJC professor of physics and astronomy.

Parsons plans to use his expertise to make it a memorable night.

“We’ve got planets like Saturn and Jupiter, and the first time you get to see something like that, with your own eyes through a telescope, is kind of fantastic,” he said.

Stargazing may seem like a small event, but to the folks at Caddo Mounds, to be able to host something here again means everything.

“It shows the public that we’re still here and we’re still doing activities on the grounds and we’re still here for them,” said Souther.

The stargazing event will be Saturday, September 28 starting at 7:30 p.m.