WE’RE HIRING: Sprouts Farmers Market set to open in Tyler August 5

TYLER, Texas (KETK) If you’re looking for a new job or just a new place to buy your groceries, you’re in luck.

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open in Tyler on August 5. Their store will be located in the old Hastings location on South Broadway near Loop 323.

The 30,000 square foot store, but details abou the grand opening celerbation have not been released at this time.

Right now, the company is looking to bring in 110 full and part-time employees. They will be hosting a virtual hiring fair with video interview on June 24 and 25.

If you’re interested, you can apply online here.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, click here.