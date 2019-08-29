WE’RE BACK: Nexstar, DirecTV end dispute

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – KETK, Fox51 News and all other Nexstar TV stations will soon be returning to the TV screens of DirecTV customers.

Nexstar Media Group, KETK and Fox51’s parent company, and DirecTV entered into a new multi-year retransmission contract Thursday. The agreement provides Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms in 97 markets across the U.S.

Nexstar local stations are now returning to any impacted DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” said Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deluiver that through this new agreement with nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, Senior Vice President of Content and programming, AT&T’s Communications.

Nexstar and AT&T regret the inconvenience caused to customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience as the new agreement is being finalized.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.