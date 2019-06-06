Wendy’s employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

A Florida Wendy’s employee caught on camera taking a bath in the sink has been fired according to officials.

In a statement, the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. The statement goes on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment.

Inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation came out to the Wendy’s the day after the incident. They say there was no sign there was anything wrong. Inspection reports have a list of requirements and Wendy’s was in compliance with everything, which is why the restaurant was allowed to stay open.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE