Wells run rules LaPoynor in game 1 of region final

The Wells Pirates jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on the LaPoynor Flyers after one inning, and never looked back.

Wells wound up defeating LaPoynor 12-2 Tuesday in game one of the best of three Class 1A Region 3 Final series.

Senior right-hander Jakari Hadnot threw a no-hitter, and struck out ten as the Pirates won their 11th game in a row.

Game two will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at Summers Norman Field in Jacksonville.  If necessary, a decisive game three will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

The winner of the series will advance to the UIL State high school baseball tournament next week.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

