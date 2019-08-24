Welcome to Nacogdoches: New SFA president guest of honor at chamber luncheon

Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches got the chance to greet the new president of Stephen F. Austin State University.

Dr. Scott Gordon was the guest of honor at the Chamber of Commerce fourth Friday luncheon.

It was a packed house in the Fredonia Hotel Convention Center.

Many from Nacogdoches were hoping to see and mingle with the new SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon for the first time.

“Never felt so much like being at home in my life, people here have been just so friendly, so warm, so welcoming and I consider this home,” said Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon met State Senator Robert Nichols, who says he was impressed by the new president’s plans for the university.

“It’s very important for a university to be working in the direction of innovation and collaborating with not just the communities but the public education system, community colleges and things like that which he spoke quite a bit about,” said Nichols.

The new president was a student athlete and worked in athletics in the past.

With Jacks Nation being such a dedicated fan base, Dr. Gordon believes he will be a great fit for the university.

“I see the great connection between athletics and academics and really it’s what draws people in the community to the campus,” said Dr. Gordon.

While speaking, Dr. Gordon discussed working with business and industry, and even his involvement with a section of Interstate 69 in Indiana.

“I think that’s a big deal for Nacogdoches and East Texas, I-69, and I’m very excited to hear his plans on how SFA can contribute to the development of I-69 in Nacogdoches,” said Larissa Philpot, Nacogdoches Economic Development Coordinator.

But most of all he spoke on the importance of higher education, and SFA’s role in Texas.

“The hidden gem, Texas’ best kept secret, at some point we are not going to be a secret,” said Dr. Gordon. “We are going to be the shining star not just of Texas, but of the entire nation, as an institution that is really the model of a new American institution of higher education.”

Classes for the fall semester at SFA will begin Monday August 26, kicking off a new chapter in the history of Stephen F. Austin State University.