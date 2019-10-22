WELCOME HOME: Korean war veteran laid to rest almost 70 years later

DUNKIRK, New York (WICU) Nearly 70 years after he was killed during the Korean war, a sergeant’s remains were finally laid to rest this weekend in New York.

Sergeant Gerald Raeymacker was killed in action in North Korea during the Korean war.

His brother-in-law, Roman Kloecker, has spent more than 20 years solving the puzzle of hte sergeant’s whereabouts.

Fortunately, he was recently found among the 55 boxes of remains of Korean War soldiers that were returned to the U.S. by North Korea last year.

On Saturday, Sergeant’s Raeymacker’s remains were finally laid to rest alongside his mother in Dunkirk, New York, where he moved with her when he was young.

His family members say this day can finally bring the closure they’ve been seeking for years.