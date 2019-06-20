WEDNESDAY PM FORECAST: Scattered severe storms, hot and humid on Thursday







TONIGHT: Evening and overnight storms will pose a severe threat. These storms will be scattered but the potential for strong storms is there. 60% chance of storms early tonight. Then back to partly cloudy skies after the storms pass. Low: 75, Winds: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Heat Index values 103°-110°. High: 94. Winds South 15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, hot, & humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! Low: 76, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds SW 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds South 10-15 mph.





