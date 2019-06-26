Wednesday Night Forecast: Evening t-showers end, more African dust tomorrow

Another day of scattered afternoon storms today. The main story was the hazy sky thanks to the African dust. It will linger into tomorrow before letting up by Friday.

Also letting up for a few days, rain chances. Only an isolated storm chance on Thursday afternoon. By Friday and into the weekend, the rain chances do return. This weekend does not look to be a washout, but afternoon storms will put a damper on outdoor plans for parts of East Texas.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-26-19



THIS EVENING: Scattered storms ending by 9 PM. Otherwise, a nice sunset with the hazy sky and warm. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s. Winds: South, Southeast 10 mph early to 5 mph after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: South 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with hazy skies. Very humid. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas and Deep East Texas. Lows: 70-73. Highs: around 90. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Remaining hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph Monday, South-Southwest 10 mph on Monday.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: South 15 mph.