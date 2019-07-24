Wednesday Morning Forecast: Widespread impacts from this cold front but a weekend warm up soon

Live Now
EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-24-19

TODAY: Sunny skies all day long with just a few upper level clouds. Even less moisture in the air than yesterday making today feel very comfortable. High: 87, Winds: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm night with temps quickly dropping. Lows: Mid 60s, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling fantastic still. Highs: upper 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph but becoming more East as the day goes on.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible, otherwise hotter and more humid. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.



