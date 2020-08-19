Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tolerable weather expected for the rest of the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with lower humidity values. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High: 91. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 67. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: A few more clouds in the afternoon and hot. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and remaining hot as humidity and low level moisture increase. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. We’ll be tracking the tropics week as a disturbance potentially moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH