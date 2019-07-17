Wednesday Morning Forecast: Staying hot through the start of next week







EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-17-19

TODAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Staying hot & humid. High: 95. Wind: SSW 10, turning South 15 mph. Heat index will make it feel like 102° – 108°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for a majority of the night. Morning clouds build up late. Low: 77, Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY through SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid, but a breeze during the days. Lows: 75-78. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 103° – 109°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and remaining hot. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 20% (could increase). Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW, becoming NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, still about a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, some lower humidity. Low: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.





