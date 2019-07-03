Wednesday Morning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms once again

TODAY: A 40% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Shower potential picks up late morning and continues through evening. Areas that see rain will be cooler. Highs: middle 80s and near 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy night with a few isolated showers 20%. Low: 73, Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Nice evening by the time fireworks start. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph. Feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: 74-76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds South-Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.