Wednesday Morning Forecast: Keeping an eye on the tropics as we stay lucky

News
Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Hot and humid this afternoon, heat index well above 100°. A 20% chance of a few afternoon t-storms. High: 96. Wind: SW turning SE 5-10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT, ending Wednesday early evening.

TONIGHT: Broken cloud cover and staying very warm. Low: 77, Winds: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. Still hot. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid but likely the nicest day of the week. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: East 15 mph, SE 15 mph in Deep East Texas.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain might occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC