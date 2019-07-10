Wednesday Morning Forecast: Keeping an eye on the tropics as we stay lucky

TODAY: Hot and humid this afternoon, heat index well above 100°. A 20% chance of a few afternoon t-storms. High: 96. Wind: SW turning SE 5-10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT, ending Wednesday early evening.

TONIGHT: Broken cloud cover and staying very warm. Low: 77, Winds: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. Still hot. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid but likely the nicest day of the week. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: East 15 mph, SE 15 mph in Deep East Texas.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain might occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: South 10 mph.