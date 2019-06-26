Wednesday Morning Forecast: Isolated storms possible this afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies for a majority of today. Few isolated t-storms in the afternoon but brief, not everyone will be impacted by rain, 30% chance overall. High: 89, Winds: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Broken to mostly clear skies, patchy fog possible. Low: 71, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Very humid. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas. Lows: 70-73. Highs around 90. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of storms in the afternoon. Remaining hot and humid. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South, Southwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.