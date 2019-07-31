Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hot to end July but cooler weather in sight

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-31-19

TODAY: Skies starting off partly cloudy but more breaks of sun as the day goes on. Eventually mostly sunny for the afternoon and evening. Winds shifting more East into the afternoon as well. High: 95, Heat Index 100°+, Winds: SE 5-10, ESE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and winds calm. Low: 75, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. A 10% chance of an afternoon thundershower. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% rain chance with daytime heating. Low: lower to middle 70s. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Not as hot. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Highs: Low 90s and upper 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph, turning NE 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Warmer and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: East 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas.





