Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heat continues, rain chances offer hope

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Better rain chances will remain in our NE counties. Regardless, it’ll be hot and humid this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and very warm. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 99. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot with an isolated rain chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 100. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with heat and humidity in the afternoon. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with heat and humidity. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Remaining hot and humid with isolated rain chances as a front moves through in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Not as hot and humid with an isolated rain chance in the morning. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 72 High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.