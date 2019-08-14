Wednesday Morning Forecast: Goodbye triple digits for now…

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-14-19

TODAY: Stalling cold front giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 30% to 40% chance for showers and few storms – especially for the first half of the day. Storms more prevalent for Deep East in the afternoon. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies quickly clearing on up and helps us cool down relatively quickly. Low: 74, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A brief reprieve of lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoons, just not as humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. A 20% chance of rain Saturday in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: South 10 mph Saturday, SSW 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 10% chance of showers and a few storms in central and northern areas. Humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: South, turning East 5-10 mph.





