Wednesday Midday Forecast: Tropical Storm Dorian update and the forecast ahead

Tropical Storm Dorian: Continues to pick up strength in the Caribbean. As of now predicted to become a category 1 hurricane by this evening. It continues to strengthen as it moves NW. Current forecast models have it making landfall in central Florida Monday morning. But keep in mind this is a long range forecast and in the next 24-48 hours we will have a much more accurate picture of it’s path. No concern for East Texas at this time.

TODAY: Midday scattered storms start popping up 40% chance, coverage should impact most East Texans. Storms last until the evening and move off to the South. Some areas could see heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 84-91, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night and staying muggy. Spotty shower is possible but a low chance. Low: 73, Winds: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% to 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Best chances in southern counties. More humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

