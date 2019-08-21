Wednesday Midday Forecast: Cooler weather is in sight

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-21-19

TODAY: Hot and humid weather once again. Morning sun switching over to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated PM showers possible but only a 10% chance for most, 20% for Deep East. High: 99, Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies forming up again in the afternoon. Spotty showers possible but again near 10%-20% chance. High: 97, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Highs near 95. Winds South 10 mph.

SATURDAY through TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 93-94. Winds: Mainly south 10 mph.

