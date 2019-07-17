Breaking News
NTSB finds loss of engine power as cause of Tyler plane crash that killed pastor, father of 5

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Chance for cooler weather start of next week

News
Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY MIDDAY FORECAST: 7-17-19

TODAY: More and more sunshine develops as we get into the afternoon & humid. High: 95. Wind: SSW 10, turning South 15 mph. Heat index will make it feel like 102° – 108°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for a majority of the night. Morning clouds build up late. Low: 77, Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY through SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid, but a breeze during the days. Lows: 75-78. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 103° – 109°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and remaining hot. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 20% (could increase). Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW, becoming NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, still about a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, some lower humidity. Low: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC