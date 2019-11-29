Tornado Watch continues for Deep East Texas

4 PM Update: Panola county removed from Tornado Watch.

The Tornado Watch still continues for Deep East Texas, including Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, & Shelby, until 7 PM this evening.

Below are the active watches and warnings. You can click here for a more detail on the weather alerts.

The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the KETK & FOX51 viewing area in an either a “Marginal” or “Slight” risk for severe weather. This means that a few storms could turn strong to severe. Storms will increase in strength & intensity over the coming hours, and end by mid/or late afternoon for most areas with rain ending after 6 PM in far southern areas. The primary severe threat is damaging wind gusts, but a secondary concern for isolated tornadoes.

FACTORS FOR THE SEVERE RISK TODAY:

The primary ingredient is the rich Gulf moisture and warm temperatures over our area. Behind the front, note the dew points drop off significantly. This mixing of the air can aid some severe storm development.

Second is the cold front aiding in the storm potential. That cold front is where we see the wind shift also. There is a lot of wind energy, so the limited to no sun for these storms will be overcome by the wind field.

Later today, drier air will put an end to our severe storm chances as the cold front moves through.

Finally, we lack decent instability, also known as daytime heating. Despite it being limited today, we are still very warm, which can cause a few severe storms to occur. Here are the current temperatures now.

We are in our secondary severe weather season. We’ve seen past November & December severe weather events be significant in East Texas. Given the holiday and a non-routine weekend for many of us, it’s important that we are weather aware and prepared before storms arrive.