WE EXPLORE: Affordable fun in the Mile High City

DENVER, Colorado (KETK) – If you are going to venture out to the Mile High City, we have a few must-see places you can enjoy without spending a dime. All three are within walking distance of downtown Denver.

First up, we all want to know where to find shopping and food. Look no further than downtown. There’s shops, plenty of places to chill, and a convenient bus system that will take you from one end to the other, completely free of charge.

Next, make your way to the Colorado Convention Center to scope out the 40-foot Big Blue Bear. It’s such a must-see, that a tour bus begins right where he stands.

And for the history buffs in the house, make sure to carve out some time for the gorgeous Colorado State Capitol. Entry is free and the decor is a feast for the eyes.

Unfortunately, the dome observation area was closed the day we went, but that didn’t deter tourists from stopping by.

“We’re a military family, so we travel around and we’ve been seeing all 50 state capitols and so Denver is our 49th capitol,” said Anita Schuh, a Denver visitor.

Since we found some capitol experts, we had to ask how Denver’s capitol building measured up.

“It’s got a great facility, it’s really nice and small, it seems very quaint and friendly, so we had a good time,” said Schuh.

Aside from what you choose to spend while meandering through downtown, you can have a good time in Denver without breaking the bank.