NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A water main broke on East Main Street between Pearl Street and Old Tyler Road.

Nacogdoches Public Works have worked diligently to repair the damage.

Eastbound East Main Street, between Pearl Street and Old Tyler Rd will be closed and will remain closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday to allow for prepares to be made

The release says to be prepared for detours and to follow all traffic signs and to not drive a car through the water.